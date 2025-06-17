Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ADB Greenlights USD100M Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar

ADB Greenlights USD100M Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar


2025-06-17 09:33:53
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) revealed it has sanctioned a $100 million aid package from the Asian Development Fund aimed at delivering coordinated humanitarian assistance to Myanmar amid escalating needs.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of an earlier emergency relief grant worth $3 million that was rapidly deployed after a powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar on March 28, causing widespread devastation.

Before this seismic event, the United Nations’ 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan for Myanmar had projected that approximately 4.3 million people required urgent aid and social protection to cope with ongoing crises. However, the earthquake’s impact has sharply increased this number, with the Manila-based bank reporting that the affected population in need of assistance has surged to 6.3 million.

The ADB’s funding is designed to provide an integrated humanitarian response, addressing immediate relief as well as the longer-term recovery needs of vulnerable communities hit hardest by the disaster. This aid injection underscores the urgent necessity for scalable support mechanisms in Myanmar to mitigate the worsening humanitarian conditions following the natural disaster.

MENAFN17062025000045017169ID1109685921

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search