Labubu Plush Toy Craze Takes Over Finland
(MENAFN) A quirky, sharp-toothed plush named Labubu—crafted by Chinese brand Pop Mart—has taken Finland by storm, drawing crowds and captivating collectors across the country.
This past weekend, excitement peaked at Helsinki’s Forum shopping mall, where dozens of eager shoppers queued for hours hoping to snag one of just 12 Labubu plush toys. According to reports, the earliest fan arrived at 7 a.m., hours before doors opened.
For many Finnish fans, the toy’s charm lies in its unique blend of style, rarity, and emotional appeal. “Sometimes it's just about having something small and joyful, especially in these tough times,” shared one buyer in line. Another enthusiast likened Labubu to mythological Norse trolls, pointing to an unexpected cultural overlap between East Asia and Nordic tradition.
As Labubu's popularity grows abroad, some analysts see its success as part of a larger cultural shift. “The success of Labubu demonstrates that China's cultural creativity is resonating with global audiences,” a Helsinki-based expert told a national broadcaster.
Labubu’s creator, Kasing Lung—a Hong Kong-based artist—originally introduced the character in 2015 through a children’s book series titled The Monsters. The plush’s goblin-like features, including its signature grin and jagged teeth, have since evolved into a collectible phenomenon through a partnership with Pop Mart, one of China’s biggest toy companies.
Often sold in “blind boxes,” where buyers don’t know which version they’ll get, Labubu toys tap into a popular trend that blends surprise with collectibility. In October 2023, the release of the "Exciting Macaron" key-ring series helped propel the character into the global spotlight, riding the wave of fashion-forward accessories and bag charms.
So far, more than 300 Labubu variants have been launched. On TikTok and other social platforms, the hashtag #Labubu has generated over 1.7 million video posts, further fueling its viral momentum.
Pop Mart has seen this popularity reflected in its bottom line. In 2024, the company posted a record $1.8 billion in annual revenue—a 107% increase from the year before. Nearly $400 million of that came from Labubu merchandise alone. In the first quarter of 2025, international demand pushed company revenues up by 165–170% year-on-year, with overseas sales skyrocketing by 475–480%.
What started as a niche toy has now become a global sensation—one plush smile at a time.
What started as a niche toy has now become a global sensation—one plush smile at a time.
