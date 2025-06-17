Milliman Medinsight Unveils Expanded Payer Platform Capabilities To Drive Operational Excellence

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the MedInsight Payer Insights application, we're enabling users to easily analyze complex healthcare data and transform it into visually compelling, shareable insights," said Marcos Dachary, Chief Market Strategist of Milliman MedInsight Payer Solutions. "This powerful capability helps organizations communicate key findings more effectively, drive better decision-making, and foster collaboration across teams."

Key features of Payer Insights include reliable insights, user-friendly access, meaningful benchmarks, and more.

Reliable insights for everyone: Give teams access to consistent, trusted data to support collaboration and informed decisions across the organization.

Speed to insight: Quickly track costs, quality, and trends with easy-to-use dashboards and reports that can improve efficiency.

Meaningful benchmarks: Accurately measure plan performance with high-quality data and tailored benchmarks that reflect unique populations.

Flexible data views: Discover key insights with dynamic filters and views designed to match the organization's needs.

User-friendly access: Get clear answers to complex questions through streamlined, advanced analytics and reporting. Greater transparency: Ensure leaders and analysts alike can confidently make decisions using the same accurate, accessible information.

"Payer Insights is designed to address the specific challenges health plans encounter, enabling them to discover deeper insights and drive meaningful improvements," said Lauren Piacentini, Director of Payer Analytics at Milliman MedInsight. "We believe this application will be a valuable resource for health plans of any size, empowering them to make smarter decisions and deliver better results in today's rapidly changing environment."

To learn more about the MedInsight Payer Platform and Payer Insights, visit medinsight .

About Milliman MedInsight

Founded in 1998, Milliman MedInsight® is a leading provider of healthcare data and analytics, trusted by over 300 payers, providers/ACOs, employers, and government agencies worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of analytics and data solutions empowers organizations to leverage healthcare data for informed decision-making and improved clinical and financial outcomes. With deep industry expertise and advanced technology, we deliver actionable insights into healthcare utilization, costs, quality, and performance. From risk management to value-based care, Milliman MedInsight empowers stakeholders to navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape and achieve sustainable success.

