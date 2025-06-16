403
Birmingham Airport seeks to achieve net-zero carbon emissions
(MENAFN) Birmingham Airport has invested nearly $13.59 million in a solar farm aimed at cutting its carbon emissions.
The installation features over 12,000 solar panels positioned on the airport's noise bund — soil mounds designed to lessen noise pollution and shield nearby residential areas from aircraft sounds.
This solar farm generates more than 20% of the airport's electricity, helping reduce its carbon footprint by approximately 1,000 tonnes annually, according to the airport.
Simon Richards, Chief Finance and Sustainability Officer, explained that the panels are a key part of Birmingham Airport’s strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2033.
“We're an industry that's quite carbon intensive and there's a lot of work going on with airlines to reduce carbon from flying,” he said.
At peak sunlight, the 6.8-megawatt solar farm can produce enough energy to power the entire airport.
“The installation produces around six gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power a year — that's enough to power more than 2,000 homes,” Richards added.
Since 2012, solar panels have also been installed on the terminal’s rooftops to lessen the airport’s dependence on the electrical grid.
Looking ahead, the airport plans to transition its heating systems from gas to electric heat pumps to further enhance sustainability.
