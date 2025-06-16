Fury Finalizes Drill Targeting At Its Newly Acquired Sakami Gold Project
|Hole ID
|From
|To
|Length (m)
|Au (g/t)
| 25ES-167
|229.4
|230
|0.6
|0.51
|255
|255.5
|0.5
|0.42
| 25ES-169
|505.5
|506.6
|1.1
|0.12
|576
|581
|5.0
|0.16
| 25ES-170
|62
|63.5
|1.5
|0.40
|83
|86
|3.0
|0.15
|182
|183.5
|1.5
|0.21
|246.2
|249
|2.8
|0.16
|384
|385.5
|1.5
|0.12
|25ES-176
|216.5
|217
|0.5
|0.20
Downhole thickness was used due to the unknown zone orientations.
The drilling did not intercept arsenopyrite, which is a primary indicator of gold mineralization at the Éléonore Mine. Moderate arsenic anomalism was used in the targeting of the initial drilling in order to filter out the high background arsenic in the regional sedimentary package. Future drilling will target moderate to high arsenic anomalism with associated gold anomalism within the identified structural corridor in order to filter out the right concentration of arsenic associated with mineralization and not primary arsenic associated with lithology.
Figure 5: Éléonore South Project Location showing the regional scale gold anomalies identified to date.
Figure 6: Oblique sections of the 2x3 km target area showing the drilled E-W alteration corridor within the folded Low Formation sedimentary package
“Fury's technical team has learned a lot from the limited first phase of drilling at the Éléonore-style target,” stated Bryan Atkinson, P.Geol., SVP Exploration of Fury.“With just twelve drill holes we were able to confirm the same favourable geological and structural settings as the Éléonore Mine are present at Éléonore South and intercept broad zones of alteration with associated gold mineralization beneath up to 45 m of cover. Numerous untested targets remain within the six square kilometre target area, which warrant follow-up in future drill campaigns.”
Sampling and Assaying Disclosure
2025 Fury Drilling
Analytical samples for the Drill Program were taken by sawing NQ diameter core into equal halves on site with one half sent to ALS Chemex in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 50 g nominal weight fire assay with inductively coupled plasma – atomic emission spectrometry finish (Au-ICP22) and multi-element four acid digest ICP-AES/ICP-MS method (ME-MS61). Where Au-ICP22 results were greater than 0.5 ppm Au the assay was repeated with a 50 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24). Samples containing more than 10 ppm by Au-AA24 were re-assayed with 50 g nominal weight fire assay with gravimetric finish (Au-GRA22). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision.
Historical Sakami Diamond Drilling
Analytical samples were taken by manually splitting NQ diameter core into equal halves on site with one half being sent to ALS Chemex in Val D'or, QC for preparation and analysis. All samples were assayed using a 30 g nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption finish (Au-AA24). QA/QC programs using internal standard samples, field and lab duplicates and blanks indicate good overall accuracy and precision. Fury has completed a review of the historical Sakami drill database and found no significant errors. Reported intervals were calculated using Au grade*thickness no less than 2.0g/t*m with grade no less than 1.0g/t, maximum consecutive dilution 2m. Due to the unknown orientation of the zones downhole thickness was used.
Technical and scientific information disclosed from neighboring properties does not necessarily apply to the current project or property being disclosed.
Valérie Doyon, P.Geo, Senior Project Geologist at Fury, is a "qualified person" within the meaning of Canadian mineral projects disclosure standards instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this press release.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited
Fury Gold Mines Limited is a well-financed Canadian-focused exploration company positioned in two prolific mining regions across Canada and holds an 11.8 million common share position in Dolly Varden Silver Corp (14.5% of issued shares). Led by a management team and board of directors with proven success in financing and advancing exploration assets, Fury intends to grow its multi-million-ounce gold platform through rigorous project evaluation and exploration excellence. Fury is committed to upholding the highest industry standards for corporate governance, environmental stewardship, community engagement and sustainable mining. For more information on Fury Gold Mines, visit
For further information on Fury Gold Mines Limited, please contact:
Margaux Villalpando, Manager Investor Relations
Tel: (844) 601-0841
Email: ...
Website:
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which statements relate to the future exploration operations of the Company and may include other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements contained in this release primarily relate to statements that suggest that the future work at Sakami and Éléonore South will potentially increase or upgrade the gold resources.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements were reasonable at the time such statements were made, there can be no certainty that such assumptions and expectations will prove to be materially correct. Mineral exploration is a high-risk enterprise.
Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at and the Company's Annual Report available at . Readers should not place heavy reliance on forward-looking information, which is inherently uncertain.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
