Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Calls On President Murmu
During the meeting, the Chief Minister presented the President with the souvenir, a commemorative coin and postage stamp released to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years of Sikkim's integration as a state of the Indian Union.
Describing the occasion as a proud and historic moment, the Chief Minister expressed that the gesture symbolized the unity and aspirations of the people of Sikkim.
The commemorative items were presented as part of the state's ongoing celebrations recognizing its five-decade journey of development and harmony within the Indian federation.
“I had the honour of calling on the Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu Ji, in New Delhi and extended warm greetings on behalf of the people of Sikkim. During our meeting, I had the privilege of presenting the souvenir and the commemorative coin, and stamp issued to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations, commemorating 50 years of Sikkim's journey as a state of the Indian Union. It was a proud moment to share this milestone and the collective spirit of our people with the highest office of the nation,” he said on X after the meeting.
Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur called on the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, in New Delhi on Monday.
During the meeting, the Governor apprised the Vice President of various ongoing developmental initiatives in Sikkim and discussed matters of mutual interest concerning the state's progress. Issues related to infrastructure, education, tourism, and welfare of the people of Sikkim were also discussed.
Continuing the series of meetings with several dignitaries in the national capital, Governor Mathur called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his office in the national capital.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- B2BROKER Welcomes Former Salesforce And Linkedin Executive Moustapha Abdel Sater As Chief Commercial Officer
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
CommentsNo comment