MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Heydar Aliyev's return to power in 1993 marked a turning point in Azerbaijan's modern history, lifting the country out of political chaos and laying the foundation for statehood, order, and national identity. This was emphasized by Oleg Tulyakov, an associate professor at Sumy State University of Ukraine, in an article published by com, Azernews reports.

Tulyakov underlined that in the early 1990s, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan faced a power vacuum and existential uncertainty. Heydar Aliyev's return on June 15, 1993 - a date later enshrined as National Salvation Day - was not merely a political shift but the reassertion of stability and strategic vision.

“At the request of the people, Heydar Aliyev, with his extensive leadership experience during the Soviet era and during critical periods for the republic, returned to the helm,” Tulyakov wrote. “His leadership embodied the people's longing for historical continuity, rule of law, and national coherence.”

The scholar stressed that beyond charisma and authority, Heydar Aliyev's success was rooted in his political capital and institutional acumen. His ability to build alliances across administrative, military, business, and regional spheres provided a stabilizing force in the face of fragmentation.

Tulyakov also noted the enduring legacy of Heydar Aliyev's leadership, pointing to the smooth transfer of power to his son, Ilham Aliyev, in 2003:“The crowning achievement of his leadership was ensuring continuity. Ilham Aliyev's presidency represents a continuation of that vision - navigating challenges while advancing Azerbaijan toward stability, peace, and prosperity.”

According to Tulyakov, the leadership of Heydar Aliyev was a unifying force that prevented the state's collapse and gave the nation a renewed sense of identity and direction - a legacy now reflected in the enduring relevance of National Salvation Day.