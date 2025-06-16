Solu Therapeutics Appoints Enda Moran, Phd, MBA As Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solu Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas, today announced the appointment of Enda Moran, PhD, MBA as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"As we advance our Phase 1 clinical trial of STX-0712 in patients with resistant/refractory chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and other hematologic malignancies, Enda brings outstanding experience in large-scale biomanufacturing and company operations to our leadership team," said Philip J. Vickers, President and CEO of Solu Therapeutics. "His expertise in scaling biologic therapeutics and guiding early-stage programs through development will be instrumental as we grow and work to deliver transformative therapies for patients living with cancer, immunological diseases and other serious illnesses."

As COO, Dr. Moran will lead core operational functions at Solu including chemistry manufacturing and controls (CMC), quality, program management, IT, and facilities management. He will also play a key role in building the infrastructure needed to support Solu's CyTACTM (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTACTM (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms as the company progresses toward multiple clinical and regulatory milestones.

"I am very excited to join the Solu Therapeutics team at this pivotal moment as the company moves into a new phase of growth," said Dr. Moran. "The CyTAC and TicTAC platforms are rooted in strong science and have the potential to change the landscape for patients who are desperately in need of new treatment options. I look forward to applying my experience to maximize the potential of these platforms and bring a new generation of innovative therapies to the patients who need them most."

Dr. Moran has over three decades of experience leading biomanufacturing and technical development across pharma and biotech. He previously held senior scientific roles at GSK and Wyeth before joining Pfizer as Senior Director of Biomanufacturing, where he led global teams supporting the development and production of successful commercial therapies including Enbrel®, Trumenba®, Xyntha®, and the Prevnar®13 vaccine. He later joined Northern Biologics as Vice President and Head of CMC and Manufacturing, where he was instrumental in advancing multiple development programs and enabling the strategic acquisition of assets by AstraZeneca and Boehringer Ingelheim. Most recently, he served as CEO of Matrivax, leading a successful corporate restructuring and completion of a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Solu Therapeutics

Solu Therapeutics is a biotechnology company cofounded by Longwood Fund and committed to developing an innovative class of therapeutic agents that uniquely pair small molecules with monoclonal antibodies to eliminate disease-driving cells in cancer, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. By leveraging its proprietary CyTAC (Cytotoxicity Targeting Chimera) and TicTAC (Therapeutic Index Control Targeting Chimera) platforms, Solu is advancing therapies that combine the target-binding capability of small molecules with the therapeutic power of biologics. Our lead product candidate, STX-0712, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of advanced hematologic malignancies including CMML. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Holly Stevens

[email protected]

CG Life

SOURCE Solu Therapeutics

