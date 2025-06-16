Any Terror Attack In J&K Will Be Treated As Act Of War: L-G Manoj Sinha

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, June 16 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated on Monday that any terrorist attack in the state will be treated as an act of war.

He said this while addressing the passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir police officers, and added that India has sent a strong message to Pakistan and its sponsored terrorists.

"We have given them a lesson," he added.

“Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu and Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J&K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence and community engagement, technology,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the local police must use innovative tools to enhance their capabilities in countering disinformation and cross-border cyber threats.

The L-G reviewed the passing out parade of probationary deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) and probationary sub-inspectors (PSIs) at the Udhampur Police academy.

Extending best wishes to all the officers who were passing out, L-G Sinha said,“My best wishes to all the police officers passing out today. I wish them victory in every mission.”

During his address, L-G Sinha highlighted the significant role of the J&K Police, saying,“J&K Police, working under extremely challenging circumstances, is playing a significant role in the country's internal security, ensuring the integrity of the nation and the safety of the citizens of the Union Territory”.

He commended the officers for their unwavering commitment to securing the region.

L-G Joshi also acknowledged the growing role of technology in enhancing security operations.

“Modern technology, like AI tools, has changed the security landscape. Challenges of disinformation and deep fakes remain major concerns. J&K Police must use the innovative tools to enhance its capabilities in countering disinformation and dealing with cross-border cyber threats. I am proud of our valiant personnel and officers of JKP. The entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for professional competence, for successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts, and for ruthlessly combating terrorism," he said.

He said that our ancient values focus on truth, justice, morality, law and good governance and need to be protected and nurtured in the society by J&K Police. "The brave personnel must protect the whole society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability," he said.

A total of 49 DySPs and 1,112 PSIs passed out at the parade to join practical training in the field before they are inducted into regular duties.