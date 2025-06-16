Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Complete Eradication Of Terrorism From J & K Our Top Priority: LG

Complete Eradication Of Terrorism From J & K Our Top Priority: LG


2025-06-16 06:08:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of the Union Territory is the top priority of his administration.

Reviewing the passing-out parade of the 49 deputy superintendents of police and 1,112 sub-inspector probationers at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy at Udhampur, he said police personnel must protect society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability.

“Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J-K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology, and inter-agency collaboration,” he said addressing the function.

Sinha said he is proud of the valiant personnel and officers of J-K Police.

“Entire nation looks at our police force with admiration and respect for professional competence, for successful handling of security challenges on multiple fronts and ruthlessly combating terrorism,” he said.

Read Also Video: LG Draws Line, Says Only Police Under Him, Development is Domain of Elected Govt. Police Under My Control, Rest with Elected Govt: LG Sinha

The Lt Governor said India's ancient values focus on truth, justice, morality, law and good governance and these need to be protected and nurtured in the society by the police.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16062025000215011059ID1109679200

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search