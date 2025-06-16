Uzbekistan, Russia's Arnest Group Forge Pact To Strengthen Industrial Ties
The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to deepen partnerships through the establishment of joint ventures and the introduction of advanced technologies. Both sides emphasized the importance of high-tech production, technological exchange, and the localization of manufacturing within Uzbekistan.
Minister Kudratov and Arnest Group representatives reaffirmed their commitment to fostering sustainable industrial growth and expanding long-term cooperation. The newly signed agreement is expected to accelerate the implementation of joint projects and enhance trade relations between the two countries.
This development aligns with Uzbekistan's broader strategy to attract foreign investment, promote technological innovation, and strengthen its position as a regional manufacturing hub.
Arnest Group is one of the largest producers of aerosol products, perfumery and cosmetics, household chemicals, and aluminum packaging in Russia. The group includes enterprises with well-known brands and modern production facilities operating actively in both Russian and international markets.
