Uzbekistan, Oman Take Civil Aviation Cooperation To New Heights With Fresh Deal In Hand
The discussions focused on establishing direct air connectivity between the two countries, including planned flights by Oman Air to Uzbekistan, as well as the modernization of existing agreements between the aviation administrations of both nations.
With the ink barely dry on the newly signed agreement, airlines from both countries are now free to spread their wings and operate up to 50 flights per week. Furthermore, the agreement grants the right to utilize the“open skies” regime at the international airports of Samarkand and Salalah, facilitating greater operational flexibility.
Additionally, the arrangement permits the use of the fifth, sixth, and seventh freedoms of the air for cargo transportation at airports in both countries, thereby enhancing freight movement and logistics cooperation.
Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport and the Sultanate of Oman have also pledged full support to facilitate the launch of regular direct flights by Oman Air to Uzbekistan within the current year, underscoring the commitment to deepen aviation ties and boost connectivity.
