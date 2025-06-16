403
India examines AI-based machine gun
(MENAFN)
The Indian Army has successfully conducted trials of an AI-enabled light machine gun at an altitude of 14,000 feet, according to military sources. Developed by Indian defense company BSS Material Ltd., the weapon is based on the AI-driven Negev machine gun originally designed by Israel Weapon Industries.
During testing, the gun demonstrated its ability to autonomously detect and engage targets in difficult mountainous terrain, a critical capability for operations along India’s rugged border areas. The weapon’s advanced multi-sensor AI system supports features like automatic target identification, friend-or-foe differentiation, and real-time firing, ensuring precise and effective performance, reported India Today.
Designed for roles such as base defense, convoy protection, and perimeter security, the system is particularly valuable in high-threat environments where deploying troops is complicated. It is equipped with a 7.62 mm medium machine gun mounted on a tripod for stability, with the option to swap out the primary weapon depending on mission needs. The system also incorporates a range of sensors, including optical cameras, thermal imagers, GPS, magnetometers, inclinometers, and laser rangefinders.
India’s growing focus on domestic defense manufacturing is a key part of its strategic and economic goals. Since 2020, the government has promoted the “positive indigenization list” (PIL), targeting over 5,000 defense items for local production by Indian companies, including startups and small to medium enterprises. These initiatives aim to reduce dependence on imports and boost homegrown defense capabilities.
According to the Ministry of Defense, India aims to reach $34 billion in domestic defense production by 2029.
