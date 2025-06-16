Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Housefull 5' Heads Towards Becoming A Blockbuster
With a production budget of film at Rs. 225 crore and an additional Rs. 15 crore spent on prints and advertising, the film's total cost stood at Rs. 240 crore. Through a smart blend of box office performance and non-theatrical revenues, the film has secured profitability.
The film had already recovered a substantial Rs. 175 crore pre-release through strategic deals, which includes Rs. 90 crore from its OTT rights, Rs. 55 crore from satellite rights and Rs. 30 crore from music rights
This left the film with Rs.65 crore to recover from its theatrical run. With a worldwide gross already crossing Rs. 227.7 crore comfortably above the breakeven mark of Rs. 150 crore required for profitability.
“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast. It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The first installment of“Housefull” was released in 2010. The second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment