403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkiye Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Sunday from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
They strongly condemned and firmly rejected the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, describing them as crimes that defy all international laws, norms, and humanitarian values.
They also denounced the broader acts of aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation in the region.
During the phone call, both sides emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions, end all forms of aggression, and pursue diplomatic means to resolve disputes, and they also discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts. (end)
dss
The two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
They strongly condemned and firmly rejected the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, describing them as crimes that defy all international laws, norms, and humanitarian values.
They also denounced the broader acts of aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation in the region.
During the phone call, both sides emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions, end all forms of aggression, and pursue diplomatic means to resolve disputes, and they also discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts. (end)
dss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment