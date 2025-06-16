Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkiye Pres.

Kuwait Amir Receives Phone Call From Turkiye Pres.


2025-06-16 05:11:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 15 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Sunday from the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The two leaders discussed the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict between Iran and the Israeli occupation.
They strongly condemned and firmly rejected the grave violations committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, describing them as crimes that defy all international laws, norms, and humanitarian values.
They also denounced the broader acts of aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation in the region.
During the phone call, both sides emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions, end all forms of aggression, and pursue diplomatic means to resolve disputes, and they also discussed the latest developments on both regional and international fronts. (end)
