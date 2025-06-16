Kyrgyzstan Seeks ADB's Support For Country's Major Road Project
The proposal was made during a meeting with representatives of the ADB, where the parties also discussed long-term cooperation and ongoing projects. Specifically, the minister highlighted the need to renovate the bypass section of the road connecting Jalal-Abad, Uzgen, and Osh.
Minister Syrgabayev expressed gratitude for the continuous support the ADB provides to Kyrgyzstan's transport sector.
The Bishkek–Osh thoroughfare, extending beyond 600 kilometers, serves as a crucial logistical conduit interconnecting the northern and southern sectors of Kyrgyzstan. Constructed in 1965, the roadway's surface has reached a critical state of degradation and necessitates immediate intervention for substantial rehabilitation.
On April 15, 2025, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement with the Japanese company Takenaka Civil Engineering to build a new 750-meter tunnel at the 400th kilometer mark of the Bishkek–Osh highway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment