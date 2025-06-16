Repton Al Barsha Crowned DASSA Swimming Champions 2025

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 June 2025: Repton Al Barsha is proud to announce a momentous sporting achievement, having been crowned DASSA Swimming Champions 2025, securing the Division 1 title at the highly anticipated Primary Swim Finals held at the Hamdan Sports Complex.

The event, organised by the Dubai Affiliated Schools Sports Association (DASSA), brought together over 60 leading schools from across Dubai. Repton Al Barsha's Junior Swim Team, consisting of 33 students from Years 3 to 6, competed in a series of individual and relay events, scoring points from 10 (for 1st place) down to 1 (for 10th).

Following an outstanding series of performances and the final tally of points, Repton Al Barsha was named overall Division 1 Champion-a historic first for the school and a milestone moment for the Cognita group, as the first Cognita school to earn this recognition.

Chandini Misra, Principal of Repton Al Barsha, commented: 'This is a landmark moment for Repton Al Barsha and a reflection of the commitment, discipline and teamwork shown by our students. Securing the Division 1 title at such a competitive level is a significant accomplishment, and we are delighted to see our pupils' efforts celebrated on such a platform. We're equally grateful to our dedicated staff and the wider school community for their continued support.'

The win reflects the swimmers' dedication, determination, and teamwork, supported by the guidance of their coaches, teachers, and the wider school community. Repton Al Barsha extends its congratulations to all involved in making this achievement possible and celebrates the continued growth of its sporting excellence.