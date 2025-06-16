403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
People Rally in Brussels Over Gaza
(MENAFN) Over 75,000 individuals filled the streets of Brussels on Sunday, all wearing red to represent a "red line" drawn in opposition to what they described as Israel’s genocidal conduct in Gaza.
The symbolic act aimed to convey the gravity of their stance and to demand urgent international accountability.
The rally attracted support from a diverse coalition of groups, including civic organizations, trade unions, youth groups, cultural institutions, and various associations, pulling together participants from every corner of Belgium.
Based on figures shared by Brussels police, the number of demonstrators surpassed 75,000, far exceeding the original forecast by the Belgium-based network 11.11.11, which promotes global solidarity.
Participants who engaged with Anadolu expressed a unified demand: the imposition of penalties on Israel, asserting that a critical threshold had been crossed.
One of the main voices at the event, Kenny Van Minsel of 11.11.11, directed a pointed message at European decision-makers, calling for urgent reform.
"Today, we're gathering here with tens of thousands of people and more than 150 civil society organizations to demand change. We've seen a genocide being live-streamed for 20 months now on our screens, and we really don't want to condone that."
Van Minsel voiced deep frustration with the perceived lack of political response.
"There's too little action at the political level. They're not taking any concrete measures," he stated, emphasizing the disconnect between official expressions of concern and the absence of firm policies.
He appealed for "specific actions" from both European governments and regional institutions, advocating for meaningful steps such as punitive measures targeting Israeli officials—especially those in the far-right leadership—and a strict halt to weapons exports.
The symbolic act aimed to convey the gravity of their stance and to demand urgent international accountability.
The rally attracted support from a diverse coalition of groups, including civic organizations, trade unions, youth groups, cultural institutions, and various associations, pulling together participants from every corner of Belgium.
Based on figures shared by Brussels police, the number of demonstrators surpassed 75,000, far exceeding the original forecast by the Belgium-based network 11.11.11, which promotes global solidarity.
Participants who engaged with Anadolu expressed a unified demand: the imposition of penalties on Israel, asserting that a critical threshold had been crossed.
One of the main voices at the event, Kenny Van Minsel of 11.11.11, directed a pointed message at European decision-makers, calling for urgent reform.
"Today, we're gathering here with tens of thousands of people and more than 150 civil society organizations to demand change. We've seen a genocide being live-streamed for 20 months now on our screens, and we really don't want to condone that."
Van Minsel voiced deep frustration with the perceived lack of political response.
"There's too little action at the political level. They're not taking any concrete measures," he stated, emphasizing the disconnect between official expressions of concern and the absence of firm policies.
He appealed for "specific actions" from both European governments and regional institutions, advocating for meaningful steps such as punitive measures targeting Israeli officials—especially those in the far-right leadership—and a strict halt to weapons exports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Appoints Former Onezero Sales Head Stuart Brock As Institutional Business Development Manager
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- Caffeine.Ai Waitlist Opens After Landmark Live Demonstration At World Computer Summit
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
CommentsNo comment