Swiss Embassy In Tehran Closes Amid Air Strikes
-
Español
es
Cierre de la embajada suiza en Teherán tras los ataques aéreos
Read more: Cierre de la embajada suiza en Teherán tras los ataques aéreo
Русский
ru
Швейцарское посольство в Тегеране закрыто
Read more: Швейцарское посольство в Тегеране закрыт
The embassy announced the closure in a post on the X platform early Sunday evening. The measure has been justified by the current security situation.
+ Switzerland's Middle East intermediary role is shrinking
According to media reports, key institutions and government agencies in Tehran were targeted by Israeli airstrikes on Sunday, including the Oil Ministry and the police headquarters.
Eyewitnesses also reported heavy traffic and congestion on the streets on Sunday as many people tried to leave the city.
The Tasnim news agency broadcast images of houses in ruins and rescue operations and reported an attack on residential areas and a student dormitory with injuries.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
