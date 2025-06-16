403
Turkiye, UK Discuss Impact Of Israeli Attack On Iran
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Iran with his British counterpart David Lammy, during a phone call.
Fidan voiced concern that the developments could escalate into a broader regional crisis.
Both sides stressed the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to end the conflict as soon as possible and to resume nuclear negotiations without delay.
