Nepal’s FDI Sees Robust in 2024-25
(MENAFN) Foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments to Nepal experienced a robust 36 percent increase year-over-year during the first 11 months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, revealed the latest statistics from the Department of Industry. This notable rise highlights growing investor confidence in the country’s economic prospects.
As of June 14, foreign investors pledged a total of 60.6 billion Nepali rupees (approximately $441.38 million), up sharply from 44.4 billion rupees ($323.34 million) recorded during the comparable period of the previous fiscal year, 2023-24. This surge underscores Nepal’s increasing appeal as a destination for global capital inflows.
The committed funds have been directed toward 717 separate projects, with plans to generate a substantial 17,255 new employment opportunities across various sectors, according to the department. Among these, the information and communication technology (ICT) sector attracted the largest share of investment, positioning it as a key driver of economic growth.
Tourism and service industries followed closely behind, benefiting from the heightened capital influx.
This upward trend in FDI signals strengthening economic fundamentals and expanding business opportunities in Nepal, offering optimism for sustained development and job creation in the near future.
