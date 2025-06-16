Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Python saved from electric fence in S-Africa


2025-06-16 03:54:51
(MENAFN) A python that got trapped in an electric fence at a conservation site in South Africa was successfully rescued and revived thanks to a team of security officers, a snake expert, a veterinarian, and technicians.

The incident unfolded last week when the fence alarm went off and a security officer rushed into the bush to help, using sticks to pry the fence away from the snake. His quick thinking kept the python from further harm while backup arrived.

Technicians soon came to cut the power to the fence, allowing the team to safely free the snake. Nick Evans, a well-known snake rescuer in Durban, and veterinarian Dr. Carla Goede were called in immediately. To their alarm, the python was lifeless when they first arrived.

Dr. Goede quickly felt for a pulse and performed what Evans described as “CPR”—rubbing and massaging the snake to revive it. Once its pulse grew stronger, the team placed it in a box and kept it warm during the drive back.

The next morning, much to their relief, the python was alive and moving again. After a few days of recovery, it was safely released back into the wild. Evans described the incident as a remarkable team effort to save a vulnerable creature from a dangerous situation.

