Israeli Military Shoots Thirteen Palestinians Waiting for Aid in Gaza
(MENAFN) At least 13 Palestinians, including individuals queuing for humanitarian assistance, were fatally shot and many more wounded by Israeli military fire across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to local media outlets.
A Palestinian news agency, citing medical officials, reported that Israeli troops opened fire on a group of Palestinians waiting near an aid distribution point in the Netzarim Corridor, situated in central Gaza. This attack resulted in the deaths of three people.
Meanwhile, near another aid center in Rafah, southern Gaza, gunfire from Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and injured dozens more, a local media outlet added.
Additional injuries were sustained by civilians at a separate distribution site in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza, the broadcaster confirmed.
In northern Gaza, seven civilians lost their lives following Israeli airstrikes that targeted routes commonly used by trucks delivering humanitarian aid in the towns of Al-Sudaniya and Beit Lahia, a medical source informed a news agency.
Artillery shelling from Israeli forces also struck a residential building within the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. This assault claimed the life of a young Palestinian and wounded others.
Since March 2, Israel has imposed a blockade, denying entry of humanitarian, food, and medical supplies into Gaza. This blockade has triggered widespread famine and pushed the region’s healthcare infrastructure to the brink of collapse.
Despite international demands for a ceasefire, the Israeli military has maintained an aggressive campaign against Gaza since October 2023. This offensive has resulted in the deaths of nearly 55,400 Palestinians, the majority being women and children.
In a significant development last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently facing a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice concerning its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
