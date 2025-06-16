Kazakh Minister Narrates Highly Efficient Energy Ecosystem Building With China
"Today, we have signed key documents with CNPC, including a framework agreement on expanding the Jinkent refinery to 12 million tons, an agreement on the construction of a carbon plant in the active region, and a bilateral agreement between the national joint-stock company KazakhGas and Northern One Network," he added.
The two countries are also rolling up their sleeves to expand oil pipelines between Kazakhstan and China while keeping their eyes peeled for opportunities in the hydrogen industry.
"We see great prospects and significant potential in the development of the hydrogen industry. We are discussing power generation and storage based on hydrogen," the minister stated.
Moreover, commercial agreements are being signed to further strengthen cooperation. One such deal includes a purchase agreement for the Sauran Solar Station between China Energy Overseas Investment and the Renewable Energy Financial Center of Kazakhstan. Additionally, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and China Southern Power Grid, along with a framework agreement on strategic cooperation between the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and Power Construction Corporation of China (Power China).
"Kazakhstan-China energy cooperation is currently at a new stage, more future-oriented. We remain committed to being an energy hub in this region, and we are open to developing new energy sources," Akkenzhenov concluded.
Kazakhstan continues to collaborate with key Chinese partners in renewable energy and is working on expanding value chains within the "One Belt, One Road" initiative.
The Power Central Asia-China forum was initiated by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan and is held with the support of China Southern Power Grid, Power China, Energy China, and other major energy companies in China. Its goal is to create a sustainable institutional platform for coordinating, supporting, and implementing joint R&D, investment, and educational projects. The forum outlines various initiatives where Kazakhstan serves as a key partner for China, acting as a regional hub and a center for green energy integration and digital technologies.
