CRA Partners With RIPE NCC, CISCO And Huawei On Joint Capacity Building Initiative, Advancing Public Digital Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) in Qatar has launched a joint capacity-building initiative aimed at strengthening digital literacy and public awareness of emerging technologies in Qatar, in collaboration with the Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC), Cisco via Qatar Digital Academy which is under the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, and Huawei.

This initiative aims to promote capacity development by delivering RIPE NCC, Cisco, and Huawei's online training and webinars through the CRA platform.

The initiative is designed to enhance public digital awareness and facilitate broad access to knowledge in key technological areas, including the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity, IPv6, routing security, 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet governance, and digital infrastructure. The online sessions are delivered by a select group of specialized experts and target various segments of society, including students, professionals, and technology enthusiasts.

Ali Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Technical Affairs Department at CRA, praised this initiative, stating:“This partnership with the Réseaux IP Européens Network Coordination Centre (RIPE NCC), Cisco via Qatar Digital Academy, and Huawei reflects CRA's commitment to spreading digital knowledge and empowering society to keep pace with rapid technological changes. It enhances digital awareness among individuals and represents a model of constructive collaboration between the public and private sectors, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly the human development pillar. Facilitating access to knowledge content is a fundamental pillar to promote digital inclusion and contribute to building a diversified and sustainable economy based on innovation and knowledge.”

The CRA invites technology sector entities to contribute to enriching this series by providing quality content that serves the aspirations of Qatar's digital society and strengthens the country's position as a regional center for digital knowledge.

