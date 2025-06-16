MECC Holds Training Course On Environmental Safety

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its commitment to enhance the efficiency of its technical staff and ensure the highest standards of environmental safety, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Department of Chemical and Hazardous Waste, organised a specialised training course titled“Hazardous Materials Inspection Skills.” The course spanned five days recently.

The training was coordinated with the Administrative Training and Development Section of the Human Resources Department. It aimed to qualify and develop the skills of the department's inspectors working in the field of monitoring and inspecting hazardous materials and their storage facilities.

This initiative will contribute to enhancing their ability to detect and document violations in accordance with approved legal frameworks, thereby ensuring the highest levels of environmental and health safety.

The course curriculum included an introduction to the approved legal foundations for inspection, a review of the latest techniques and methods for detecting violations, and practical applications simulating real-life situations that inspectors may face during their fieldwork.

This course reflects the Ministry's ongoing commitment to developing the skills of its employees, ensuring the effective application of environmental controls and legislation related to the management of chemical and hazardous waste, and contributing to achieving environmental sustainability goals and protecting public health.