German FM states readiness from UK, France to negotiate Iran
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Sunday that Germany, along with the UK and France, is ready to begin immediate negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program in an effort to ease tensions in the Middle East.
“Germany, together with France and Britain, are ready. We're offering Iran immediate negotiations about the nuclear program, I hope (the offer) is accepted,” Wadephul told a media organization.
He said such negotiations are a key prerequisite for de-escalating the conflict and ensuring Iran poses no threat to the region, Israel or Europe.
Wadephul stated that he believes Israel does not intend to overthrow the Tehran administration, stressing that the main issue is preventing nuclear armament that could threaten both Israel and Germany, and remarked that Iran had already missed an early opportunity for dialogue.
He also pointed to Iran’s stated goal of eliminating Israel and affirmed Israel’s legitimate right to self-defense. At the same time, he stressed the urgency of ending the ongoing military conflict to prevent wider regional escalation. He said he is working to represent Germany and Europe in efforts to de-escalate and restore calm.
Asked about Israel’s internal politics and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, Wadephul called it a domestic issue, saying his focus is on easing the suffering in Gaza.
Highlighting the dire humanitarian situation, Wadephul urged Israel to allow full and unrestricted access for humanitarian organizations — a demand he said is echoed by the international community.
"The hunger, the dying, the suffering of the people in Gaza must come to an end," he added.
