Boat Overturns in Northwest DR Congo, Death Toll Nears Fifty
(MENAFN) A tragic boating accident on Lake Tumba in the northwestern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has claimed the lives of at least 48 individuals, officials confirmed on Sunday.
The disaster occurred near Bikoro, in Equateur Province, last Wednesday. So far, rescuers have pulled 46 survivors from the water, but a staggering 107 passengers are still missing, according to a government statement released by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior and Security Jacquemain Shabani.
Authorities have recovered and laid to rest 48 bodies, with the victims having been aboard three motorized canoes that overturned amid harsh weather conditions on the lake.
Sources indicate the death toll could potentially rise beyond 60. The vessels were reportedly overloaded as many passengers were traveling to a funeral, carrying the body of a deceased woman to a nearby village in the Bikoro area, media reported, referencing local eyewitness accounts.
In response, an interministerial team has been sent to Bikoro to evaluate the situation and oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid. The official statement emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to avoid future disasters, bolster disaster preparedness systems, and build stronger community resilience.
