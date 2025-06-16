403
Heavy Rains in DRC Capital Leave Nearly Thirty Dead
(MENAFN) At least 29 people lost their lives over the weekend due to intense rainfall in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local officials confirmed on Monday.
Unseasonably heavy rains during the usually dry season inflicted severe damage across the city, flooding streets, disrupting critical infrastructure, and causing widespread power and water shortages.
Governor Daniel Bumba of Kinshasa announced that evacuation and temporary relocation efforts are in progress, while urging residents to increase disaster preparedness and take necessary precautions.
Meteorological experts told local media that despite the DRC being in its dry season, the city experienced 90 millimeters of rain—marking the highest recorded level for this period in recent years. Normally, the DRC’s rainy season stretches from November to May.
With forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, the risk of further destruction looms over Kinshasa’s population of 17 million.
