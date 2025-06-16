Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Heavy Rains in DRC Capital Leave Nearly Thirty Dead

Heavy Rains in DRC Capital Leave Nearly Thirty Dead


2025-06-16 02:03:57
(MENAFN) At least 29 people lost their lives over the weekend due to intense rainfall in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, local officials confirmed on Monday.

Unseasonably heavy rains during the usually dry season inflicted severe damage across the city, flooding streets, disrupting critical infrastructure, and causing widespread power and water shortages.

Governor Daniel Bumba of Kinshasa announced that evacuation and temporary relocation efforts are in progress, while urging residents to increase disaster preparedness and take necessary precautions.

Meteorological experts told local media that despite the DRC being in its dry season, the city experienced 90 millimeters of rain—marking the highest recorded level for this period in recent years. Normally, the DRC’s rainy season stretches from November to May.

With forecasts predicting continued heavy rainfall in the coming days, the risk of further destruction looms over Kinshasa’s population of 17 million.

MENAFN16062025000045017169ID1109678052

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search