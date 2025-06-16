Ukrainian Intel Chief Honors Parents Who Raised Brave Defenders Of Ukraine
This was emphasized by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in a Facebook post on Father's Day , according to Ukrinform.
“Being a father means being ready to take responsibility: for your family, your home, your country. Being able to make difficult decisions and take responsibility for their consequences,” Budanov said.
The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian men prove their readiness to take responsibility for the future of their families every day by protecting their children, relatives, and country in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, in particular in military intelligence units.
“As a father, I know very well what it means to pay a personal price for the future of your children: when your children grow up and you only hear their voices on the phone; when you miss their first achievements, holidays, and ordinary everyday moments - so that they can live in a free country,” Budanov said.
He thanked everyone who is contributing to Ukraine's victory:“You are a worthy example for your sons and daughters.”
The head of the DIU emphasized:“Honor to the parents who raised a courageous generation of boys and girls who took up arms to defend Ukraine,” and added:“I bow my head to those who gave their lives for freedom.”Read also: On Father's Day, President pays tribute to Ukraine's brave and devoted dads
Budanov expressed special gratitude to those who are currently fighting side by side with their sons and daughters, and emphasized:“This is living proof of the continuity of our struggle.”
As reported by Ukrinform, Father's Day is celebrated in Ukraine today, June 15. It is celebrated annually on the third Sunday of June.
Father's Day in Ukraine was established by a presidential decree on May 18, 2019,“with the aim of creating favorable conditions for strengthening the institution of the family as the foundation of society and recognizing the role of the father in upbringing at the state level.”
Photo: DIU
