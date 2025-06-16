403
Erdogan Offers Mediation in Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced Ankara's willingness to help mediate a resolution to the Iranian nuclear standoff, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
During a telephone discussion with his American counterpart, Donald Trump, Erdogan emphasized that diplomacy remains the only realistic solution for the nuclear issue.
He reiterated that Türkiye is prepared to contribute fully, even by taking on a mediating role. This was their second phone conversation within two days.
Erdogan also welcomed Trump’s recent comments on the need to end the Israel-Iran confrontation and promote stability in the region.
He highlighted the urgent necessity for swift action to prevent a larger disaster that could engulf the region in turmoil.
The Turkish leader warned that the escalating violence resulting from Israel's offensive against Iran has inflicted "irreparable economic and civilian damage" on both nations.
He emphasized that it is critical to halt this hazardous course.
On Sunday, Trump posted on Truth Social stating that "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal", and noted that numerous calls and discussions are taking place to realize peace.
The hostilities started early Friday after Israel launched attacks on Iranian military and nuclear installations, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking commanders and scientists.
Iran has since responded with retaliatory strikes, and the fighting continues.
Meanwhile, the United States has insisted that Iran must abandon its uranium enrichment program, which Western nations perceive as a potential route to developing nuclear weapons.
