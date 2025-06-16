'The Raja Saab' Actor Prabhas Starrer 6 Movies That Made It To The '100-Crore Club'

Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' trailer drops June 16th. This Telugu film is getting a pan-India release. Prabhas is the only South Indian actor with 6 out of 7 Hindi dubbed films crossing 100 crore in the last 10 years

1. Baahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹118.7 crore (Blockbuster)

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, and Sathyaraj.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹510.99 crore (Blockbuster)

This was the sequel to S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Beginning'. The rest of the cast was the same. Only the lead heroine was Anushka Shetty, who played a very small role in the first part.

3. Saaho (2019)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹142.95 crore (Hit)

This film was directed by Sujeeth. Apart from Prabhas, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay, and Mandira Bedi in important roles.

4. Radhe Shyam (2022)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹19.30 crore (Flop)

This is the only Telugu film of Prabhas in the last 10 years whose Hindi version earned less than 100 crores. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film starred Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, Riddhi Kumar, Bhagyashree, and Kunal Kapoor.

5. Adipurush (2023)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹135.04 crore (Disaster)

Apart from Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan also played important roles in this film. The film was directed by Om Raut. This is Prabhas's only film in the Hindi belt, which proved to be a disaster despite earning more than 100 crores.

6. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire (2023)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹153.84 crore (Superhit)

This film was directed by Prashanth Neel. Apart from Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Bobby Simha also played important roles.

7. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Hindi Version Earnings: ₹294.25 crore (Superhit)

Apart from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone played important roles in this film. This film was directed by Nag Ashwin.