Keerthy Suresh-Starrer Uppu Kappurambu To Release Digitally On July 4
“Uppu Kappurambu” is directed by Ani. I.V. Sasi and stars Keerthy Suresh, Suhas, Babu Mohan, Shatru, and Talluri Rameshwari in lead roles.
“Uppu Kappurambu draws from a world I've long wanted to bring to screen,” shares Director Ani I.V. Sasi.“Set against the quirky and chaotic backdrop of rural life in the '90s, it uses satire and humour to explore how ordinary people navigate extraordinary situations with limited means but an unbreakable spirit.
“We wanted it to be something that deals with very serious issues in society but in a very silly and cartoonish way. This film is a sincere attempt to blend comedy with meaningful commentary, brought to life by an incredible cast and crew.”
Prime Video on Monday morning took to Instagram and shared a colourful poster of the upcoming film.
The poster was captioned:“Get ready for this heartwarming ride with the citizens of Chitti Jayapuram #UppuKappuRambuOnPrime, New Movie, July 4.”
Set in the 1990s, the coming-of-age satire follows the residents of Chitti Jayapuram, a fictional village in South India's hinterland grappling with an escalating pressure on its burial infrastructure.
The film will stream in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.“Uppu Kappurambu” presents a lighthearted take on a societal issue. The film is produced by Radhika Lavu under the banner of Ellanar Films Pvt Ltd.
Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals, Prime Video, India, said:“Uppu Kappurambu is a thought-provoking, yet delightfully quirky satire that captures the essence of an authentic rural milieu whilst bringing to the fore an unconventional theme.
“We are proud to collaborate with Ellanar Films, and take Ani. I.V. Sasi's unique vision, alongside a talented cast led by Keerthy Suresh and Suhas, to a global audience.”
