Asiarf Launches Wibravo: 4G LTE Body-Worn Cameras & Halow Gateway Discounts
To celebrate this milestone, AsiaRF will hold a limited-time promotion from June 16 to July 15, 2025, featuring exclusive discounts on its popular HaLow Gateways - providing an excellent opportunity to upgrade to next-generation long-range, low-power wireless connectivity for IoT solutions.
Introducing the WiBravo Body-Worn Camera :
Live 4G LTE Streaming + Advanced Mobile Video Capabilities
The flagship WiBravo body-worn camera redefines mobile video technology by integrating 4G LTE live streaming, enabling users to transmit high-definition footage instantly to command centers or remote teams. This empowers real-time decision-making and coordinated response during critical operations.
Key Features:
.4G LTE Live Video Streaming – Real-time HD video transmission for improved situational awareness
.Full HD 1080p Recording – Clear, detailed footage for documentation and evidence
.Push-to-Talk (PTT) Communication – Instant voice communication for efficient coordination
.11-Hour Battery Life – Extended usage for long shifts
.Infrared Night Vision – Reliable recording in low-light or no-light conditions
.One-Touch SOS Alert – Emergency notifications with location data
.Rugged, Lightweight Design – Built for tough environments and comfortable wear
WiBravo offers a dependable, field-ready solution that enhances safety, accountability, and operational effectiveness.
Limited-Time Promotion:
From June 16 to July 15, AsiaRF is offering:
Special discounts on HaLow Gateways, optimized for long-range, low-power wireless IoT communication perfect for scalable and robust industrial and remote connectivity applications.
About AsiaRF
AsiaRF is a pioneering provider of wireless communication modules and IoT connectivity solutions. With a mission to push the boundaries of wireless performance, AsiaRF continues to lead the way in delivering high-impact technologies for modern industries. The launch of the WiBravo brand reinforces its expanding footprint in mobile video and real-time communication solutions.
