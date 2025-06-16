Asiarf Launches Wibravo: 4G LTE Body-Worn Cameras & Halow Gateway Discounts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Paul Lai, CEO of AsiaRFNEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AsiaRF , a global leader in wireless communication technology, proudly announces the launch of its new product brand, WiBravo, dedicated to advanced body-worn cameras and video-focused devices. The official launch is set for July 1, 2025, marking a major step in delivering real-time, high-quality video solutions for security, law enforcement, and enterprise applications.To celebrate this milestone, AsiaRF will hold a limited-time promotion from June 16 to July 15, 2025, featuring exclusive discounts on its popular HaLow Gateways - providing an excellent opportunity to upgrade to next-generation long-range, low-power wireless connectivity for IoT solutions.Introducing the WiBravo Body-Worn Camera :Live 4G LTE Streaming + Advanced Mobile Video CapabilitiesThe flagship WiBravo body-worn camera redefines mobile video technology by integrating 4G LTE live streaming, enabling users to transmit high-definition footage instantly to command centers or remote teams. This empowers real-time decision-making and coordinated response during critical operations.Key Features:.4G LTE Live Video Streaming – Real-time HD video transmission for improved situational awareness.Full HD 1080p Recording – Clear, detailed footage for documentation and evidence.Push-to-Talk (PTT) Communication – Instant voice communication for efficient coordination.11-Hour Battery Life – Extended usage for long shifts.Infrared Night Vision – Reliable recording in low-light or no-light conditions.One-Touch SOS Alert – Emergency notifications with location data.Rugged, Lightweight Design – Built for tough environments and comfortable wearWiBravo offers a dependable, field-ready solution that enhances safety, accountability, and operational effectiveness.Limited-Time Promotion:From June 16 to July 15, AsiaRF is offering:Special discounts on HaLow Gateways, optimized for long-range, low-power wireless IoT communication perfect for scalable and robust industrial and remote connectivity applications.About AsiaRFAsiaRF is a pioneering provider of wireless communication modules and IoT connectivity solutions. With a mission to push the boundaries of wireless performance, AsiaRF continues to lead the way in delivering high-impact technologies for modern industries. The launch of the WiBravo brand reinforces its expanding footprint in mobile video and real-time communication solutions.

