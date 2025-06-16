ARTHUR D. LITTLE SURVEY WITH UAE BANKS HIGHLIGHTS DIGITAL COMPLEXITY AND EMPLOYEE READINESS CHALLENGES IN UAE's OMNICHANNEL BANKING



72% of UAE employees rely on mobile-first channels, but 25% lack confidence in handling multichannel queries.

35% cite complexity of digital platforms as a major barrier to service delivery.

Only 10% find it extremely easy to access and use customer information across channels.

42% report difficulties transferring customer issues due to inconsistent service availability. Generational divides remain: employees over 45 show only 28% satisfaction with digital tools.

A new survey by Arthur D. Little (ADL) conducted with 42 banks in UAE and KSA reveals that while the UAE banking sector leads the GCC in digital adoption and omnichannel innovation, major challenges remain in ensuring frontline employees are empowered to deliver seamless experiences. The report draws on insights from 24 UAE banks surveyed in ADL's Omnichannel Survey 2024.

According to the findings, 72% of UAE employees operate in mobile-first environments, reflecting the country's advanced digital infrastructure. However, 25% of staff report lacking the confidence to manage customer queries across multiple channels. This is compounded by digital platform complexity, with 35% citing interface challenges and fragmented user journeys that disrupt service quality.

“UAE banks have invested heavily in digital infrastructure, but now the focus must shift to employee enablement,” said Martin Rauchenwald, Partner and Global Head of Financial Services practice at Arthur D. Little.“Bridging the gap between technology and talent is essential to realize the full potential of omnichannel strategies.”

Data access and usability also emerge as significant concerns. Only 10% of UAE respondents say it's extremely easy to retrieve and use customer information across platforms, while 30% find it extremely challenging. Fragmented systems and lack of real-time synchronization force staff to rely on manual workarounds, increasing friction and reducing productivity.

A further 42% of UAE employees face issues transferring customer problems between channels due to inconsistent service availability. This breakdown in continuity undermines customer trust and employee morale. The Viewpoint notes that real-time backend integration, enabled through cloud and blockchain, is key to overcoming these hurdles.

Rezwan Shafique, Principal, Financial Services at Arthur D. Little Middle East, added,“To deliver truly seamless service, UAE banks must prioritize backend modernization, strengthen cross-channel consistency, and invest in training that's tailored to employee roles, digital fluency, and generational needs.”

Generational divides persist. While younger employees under 35 show 60% satisfaction with digital tools, only 28% of those over 45 report the same. Among the dissatisfied older group, 42% attribute their struggle to insufficient training. Targeted mentorship, simulation-based learning, and inclusive upskilling are necessary to bridge these gaps and strengthen readiness across the board.

As banks like Emirates NBD and Mashreq pioneer omnichannel models powered by AI and personalization, their success hinges on aligning innovation with workforce capability. he survey concludes that UAE banks must now evolve from technology adopters to integration leaders by ensuring employees are supported, systems are unified, and customer experiences are truly seamless.