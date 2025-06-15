Israel, Iran Exchange Airstrikes In Unprecedented Escalation, Sparking Fears Of Regional War

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Tensions between Israel and Iran reached a dangerous new level on Sunday, as both countries launched direct missile and airstrikes on each other's territory-an unprecedented escalation that left scores dead and heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

Iranian missile attacks on the Israeli cities of Bat Yam and Tel Aviv reportedly killed seven people and injured nearly 240 others, according to Israeli media. Sixty-one buildings were damaged, and approximately 20 people remain unaccounted for under the rubble.

In a swift and far-reaching response, the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on several Iranian military and nuclear-related sites, including a nuclear facility in Isfahan and the airport in Mashhad. Israel's military described the Mashhad strike-some 2,300 kilometers from Israeli territory-as its“farthest operation to date” in the conflict.

A military spokesperson said Israel had targeted two dual-use fuel facilities believed to support Iran's nuclear and military activities. The spokesperson added that Israel has a“long list of undisclosed targets” and is working to establish aerial dominance over Iran using drones and precision-guided weapons.

Citing unnamed intelligence sources, Reuters reported that at least 14 Iranian nuclear scientists have been killed since Friday, some in targeted car bombings-signaling a significant escalation in Israel's campaign against Iran's scientific infrastructure.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a multi-phase counterattack dubbed “True Promise 3” , involving a record number of ballistic missiles and drones. A military official quoted by Fars News Agency claimed the assault penetrated seven layers of Israel's air defense systems, and that Israel had begun redeploying advanced systems like the SAMP/T from Ukraine to reinforce its air shield.

Iranian state media reported that Israeli strikes on cities including Shiraz and Isfahan killed at least 128 people-among them 40 women and numerous children-and injured nearly 900.

Despite the attacks, Iran's Atomic Energy Organization vowed to continue its peaceful nuclear program.“The enemies' desperate attacks will not stop the will of the nation,” it said in a statement.

In Tehran, a drone strike lightly damaged the city's police headquarters and injured several people. Separately, Iranian intelligence forces announced the arrest of two alleged members of a“Mossad-linked terrorist cell” in Alborz Province, reportedly involved in manufacturing explosives.

The Israeli army issued evacuation warnings to civilians near Iranian military and nuclear facilities, advising them to leave immediately and not return“until further notice.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iran's retaliation targeted Israeli military sites and reiterated that Tehran does not seek a wider war. However, he warned that Iran would continue to respond to aggression and accused Israel of violating international norms by targeting nuclear infrastructure. In a briefing to foreign ambassadors, he criticized the UN Security Council for what he called“dangerous silence” on Israel's actions.

In Washington, former President Donald Trump told ABC News that the US may consider intervening militarily to“help Israel eliminate Iran's nuclear program.” CNN reported that US and Israeli officials anticipate the conflict may extend for“weeks rather than days,” and that the White House has privately signaled its approval of Israel's operations. A senior US official said diplomacy remains an option, depending on Iran's next moves.

Back in Iran, authorities urged citizens to take shelter in mosques, schools, and metro stations, while also attempting to reassure the public that supplies of food, fuel, and medicine remain stable.