Israeli Attack On Iran A Major Failure Of US Power And Diplomacy
That failure should not all be laid at the door of President Donald Trump, as the path toward it had already been created by his predecessor, Joe Biden. Nonetheless, it exposes the true nature of Trump's foreign policy: loud talk plus a short attention span, leading to strategic incoherence.
This is the attack that successive US administrations for at least two decades have feared might happen and, so, have sought to prevent. They have feared such an attack because the consequences of war between the Middle East's sole known nuclear power, Israel, and the region's largest military force, Iran, are unknowable and could be perilously difficult to contain.
Moreover, the Americans have feared this attack because – even while they have not wanted Iran to develop its own nuclear weapons, and so have felt sympathetic to Israel's desire to block that development – they have been convinced that bombing raids would never be able to destroy Iran's uranium-enrichment and nuclear weapons facilities.
Those facilities are widely dispersed around the country and hidden deep underground. This is not just a matter that requires a few“surgical strikes.”
