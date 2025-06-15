403
Cyprus PM Modi Arrives At Larnaca Airport, Welcomed By President Christodoulides
PM Narendra Modi reached Larnaca International Airport on June 15, warmly received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Modi is on a three-nation tour, which includes attending the G7 Summit in Canada and a visit to Croatia.
