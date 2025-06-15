Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Cyprus PM Modi Arrives At Larnaca Airport, Welcomed By President Christodoulides

2025-06-15 03:11:57
PM Narendra Modi reached Larnaca International Airport on June 15, warmly received by Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides. Modi is on a three-nation tour, which includes attending the G7 Summit in Canada and a visit to Croatia.

