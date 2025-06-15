Angel Reese Net Worth In 2025: From WNBA Rebound Machine To Business Powerhouse
Angel Reese is making waves beyond the court in 2025. From endorsements to investments, here's a full look at how the Chicago Sky star is building her wealth.
As of 2025, Angel Reese's net worth is $1.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The figure reflects not just her WNBA earnings but a growing portfolio of endorsements and ventures.
Reese is currently signed to a four-year deal with the Chicago Sky worth $324,383. For the 2025 season, she's set to earn $74,909. The contract includes a team option in the final year.
Angel Reese has inked deals with major brands such as Reebok, Hershey's (Reese's), PlayStation, Amazon, Raising Cane's, Goldman Sachs, and Topps. Her partnership with Reese's was inspired by her fans dubbing themselves "Reese's Pieces."
Reebok became a standout choice for Reese, where she is the first major women's basketball face after legends like Shaquille O'Neal and Allen Iverson joined the brand.
According to Forbes, Angel has become a minority owner in DC Power Football Club, a new pro women's soccer team based in Washington, D.C. She's also one of the early signees and stakeholders in the Unrivaled League, set to redefine women's basketball.
During her rookie year, Reese launched her own podcast, which gained quick traction. Her growing popularity and off-court charisma have added a strong media presence to her expanding brand.
Before going pro, Reese was one of the highest-paid college athletes, with a NIL valuation of $1.8 million by On3. Her ability to transition that success into professional business moves has kept her in the spotlight.
