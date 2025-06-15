Who's At The 2025 G7 Summit? What's On The Agenda? Middle East Conflict, Economy, And More
The three-day summit will end on June 17.
At G7 2025 meet , intense debate is likely on the unfolding crisis in the West Asia after Israel launched massive strikes on Iran's military and nuclear sites on Friday, Israel's offensive against Gaza, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and trade war fuelled by US President Donald Trump's tariffs.Also Read | 'Gratitude for special gesture': PM Modi after landing in Cyprus
The Group of Seven countries represents 44% of global economy but only 10% of the world's population.Who is attending the G7 2025 meeting?
This year, Canada is hosting G7 summit.
Besides G7 leaders, the summit will also see leaders from the European Union (EU) and heads of state from non-G7 members.
Leaders from the non-G7 countries, invited by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, include Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Leaders of Ukraine, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa and South Korea are also expected to attend the G7 summit.What will leaders discuss?
The G7 summit website lists three core issues on the agenda for this year's discussions.
“Protecting our communities around the world”;“Building energy security and accelerating the digital transition”; and“Securing the partnerships of the future”.
After a meeting of G7 finance ministers held in Canada in May, the group issued a joint statement saying they would continue to monitor“nonmarket policies and practices” which create imbalances in world trade.Also Read | Zelenskiy Says 'American Decisiveness' Key to Pressuring Putin
The statement was seen as a swipe at China's trade practices.
Peter Boehm, Canada's sherpa of the G7 2018 summit, expects the heads of state to pivot discussion to devote more time to the war, reported news agency AP.
“Leaders can accommodate a discussion, perhaps even a statement,” Boehm said.“The foreign policy agenda has become much larger with this.”
