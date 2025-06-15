CPR Classes Near Me Expands To 32Nd Location In Boston Area Now Open In Needham, MA

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CPR Classes Near Me, one of the nation's fastest-growing providers of CPR and First Aid certification, is proud to announce the opening of its 32nd training center, now serving the Boston area at 1154 Great Plain Ave, Suite 5, Needham, MA 02492.Aligned with the American Heart Association (AHA), CPR Classes Near Me provides nationally recognized CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications for individuals, healthcare professionals, groups, and businesses. Each class is led by experienced local trainers focused on delivering hands-on, life-saving skills in a supportive and professional environment.The new Boston-area location reflects the company's remarkable 40% year-over-year growth, driven by a rising demand for reliable, accessible CPR training across the country.“We are excited to bring our trusted, AHA-aligned certification programs to the Boston area,” said Jamie Hess, CEO.“Our mission is to make it easier for individuals, families, and businesses to get certified and be prepared to save lives.”Whether you're a parent, teacher, coach, nurse, or business owner, CPR Classes Near Me makes it simple to sign up, get certified, and leave confident. Group and onsite training options are also available for companies and organizations.To register for a class or to schedule group training, call (617) 848-2334 or visit .

