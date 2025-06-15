New Codeshare Horizons For Turkish Airlines And TAP Air Portugal

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Turkish Airlines and TAP Air Portugal have deepened their codeshare collaboration, extending shared services to a host of new international destinations. Under the broadened agreement unveiled at the IATA Annual General Meeting on 4 June, travellers can now book seamless flights on routes to Brazil, Morocco, Qatar and Mauritius, while Turkish domestic holiday hotspots Dalaman and Bodrum are also integrated into the expanded arrangement.

Bilal Ekşi, chief executive of Turkish Airlines, explained that the enhanced alliance“offers greater flexibility and a wider range of travel options” and aims to bolster tourist and business connectivity between Türkiye and Portugal. TAP Air Portugal CEO Luís Rodrigues underscored that strategic partnerships are essential for extending the airline's reach eastwards, remarking that the arrangement“provides our global passengers and our Portuguese community with increased options to visit new and exciting places using our Turkish Airlines partner”.

Both carriers are members of the Star Alliance network, which encompasses more than 1,160 airports in over 190 countries. Turkish Airlines, holding a Guinness World Record since December 2024 for servicing the largest number of countries, flies to 340 destinations across 129 countries, while TAP Air Portugal ranks as Europe's safest airline and leads European service to Brazil.

The update enhances booking convenience and connectivity for passengers. With the codeshare, flyers can book single-ticket itineraries that combine flights operated by each carrier, gain through-check of baggage, and accrue loyalty benefits across both their Miles&Smiles and TAP Miles&Go programmes. The inclusion of Brazil responds to TAP's strong presence in South America, where the airline operates over 1,250 weekly flights to 14 cities.

Beyond South America, the new route options into North Africa, the Middle East, and the Indian Ocean signify a strategic push to diversify leisure and business travel offerings. Dalaman and Bodrum, already popular among European tourists, have now become a seamless gateway for Portuguese travellers to experience Turkish coastlines within the shared network.

Theresa Walsh, aviation analyst at AeroInsight Strategies, noted that although codeshare agreements are common, this specific expansion stands out due to its geographical reach:“Covering holiday-centric jets like Dalaman and bridging long-haul markets from Lisbon to São Paulo or Doha offers a genuinely integrated experience.” She projected that ticket sales could rise by up to 8–10% on the newly covered routes over the next year.

Industry experts highlight that the move may also serve as a template for TAP as it navigates its planned partial privatisation. Portugal's government is preparing to offload its 51% stake in TAP, with a 49% stake open to bids from Air France‐KLM, Lufthansa or IAG. Strengthening international partnerships may enhance TAP's value proposition to prospective investors by showcasing expanded network synergy.

Passenger advocacy groups have raised the question of whether such agreements might introduce pricing complexity, as combining two carriers can involve disparate fare rules. Both airlines have reassured the public that prices will remain transparent, with unified booking and support frameworks across shared routes.

Operationally, the partners will synchronise schedules, optimise cabin connections, and co‐ordinate service protocols. TAP's fleet of Airbus NEO aircraft, lauded for fuel efficiency, will fly in conjunction with Turkish Airlines' diverse mix of modern jets.

Premier travel agents in Lisbon and Istanbul report immediate upticks in enquiries. João Ribeiro, a senior agent at Lusitano Travel, commented:“Our clients value simplicity. Booking Lisbon–Bodrum via Istanbul on one ticket, with aligned timings and baggage allowances, is exactly the evolution they want.”

The alliance extension comes as both airlines seek to rebalance portfolios in response to shifting tourism trends and evolving geopolitics. Airlines across Europe are recalibrating their route maps to lean on partnership networks, minimising standalone risk. The expanded Turkish‐TAP codeshare is among the most notable examples of this trend in 2025.

