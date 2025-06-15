Possible Relocation Of Albrook Airport - Disruption By The Construction Of The Panama-David Railway

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Recently, Henry Faarup, in charge of the Panama-David railway project, commented that the possibility of moving the Albrook airport to Panama Pacifico, in the province of Panama Oeste, is being analyzed. The area could be disrupted by the construction of the Panama-David railway. The measure could affect locals and users, as well as 21 companies operating in the sector. Recently, the National Aviation Coalition held a meeting to express its opposition to the attempted airport relocation.

An initiative to relocate Marcos A. Gelabert Airport, located in the Albrook sector, to Panama Pacifico has encountered resistance from pilots' unions and the community. Among those opposing the relocation are members of the National Aviation Coalition, which brought together businesspeople, pilots, and residents of the Ancón district. According to Jaime Smith, spokesperson for the group, this airport has benefited thousands of users through its“domestic aviation services.”

Furthermore, its central location, close to transport terminals, train stations, ports, metro stations, hotels, and shopping centers, has been used by“emergency patients, workers, students, and others.” On a commercial level, the airport hosts 21 companies, including training centers and other activities that contribute to job creation in a challenging environment.