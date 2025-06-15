Egypt's President Stresses Need To Halt Military Actions In Call With Cypriot Counterpart

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi told his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides in a phone call on Sunday that Egypt completely rejects an expansion of the conflict in the region and called for a halt to Israeli military operations on all fronts.

According to a statement from the Egyptian presidency, Al-Sisi warned that continuing with the current approach would have“grave harm for all peoples of the region without exception.”

Egyptian presidency spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said Al-Sisi stressed the importance of the international community playing a more effective role in urging regional parties to act responsibly. The president affirmed that peaceful solutions remain the only way to ensure security and stability in the region.

In this context, Al-Sisi emphasised the need to return to US-Iranian negotiations, with the sponsorship of Oman, describing it as the optimal solution to the current tension. He also reiterated Egypt's firm position on the need to establish a Middle East zone free of weapons of mass destruction that includes all countries in the region.

The spokesperson added that Al-Sisi noted that finding a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the“only guarantee” for achieving lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

This would require an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of hostages and detainees, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the provision of security for all peoples in the region, the statement said.