U.S. Senate Halts Major Defense Deals Amid Qatar Jet Controversy
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, U.S. Senate lawmakers halted two defense deals, one connected to President Donald Trump’s controversial acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar intended to replace Air Force One.
Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Tim Kaine, Bernie Sanders, Mazie Hirono, and Jeff Merkley spearheaded efforts to block a $1.9 billion sale of MQ-9 Reaper drones to Qatar and a $1.3 billion Chinook helicopter deal with the United Arab Emirates.
Both resolutions were rejected, with votes tallying 39 in favor and 56 against.
Before the vote, Senator Murphy emphasized the importance of maintaining military partnerships with these nations but stressed a temporary pause in normal dealings amid current tensions.
"What we need to say here is not that we are going to permanently pause our military relationships with these countries, but for the time being while these two nations are willing to pay the president tribute, we cannot endorse or condone business as usual," Murphy declared from the Senate floor.
The controversy over Trump’s acceptance of a lavish Boeing 747-8 from Qatar, valued at about $400 million, has ignited bipartisan concerns regarding ethics and legality.
During his May trip to the Middle East, Trump defended the gift, stating, "Only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country."
