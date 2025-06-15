403
Iran Offers to End Attack if Israel Stops
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Sunday that Tehran is prepared to stop its counterattacks on Israel, provided that Tel Aviv discontinues its offensive operations against the Iranian capital.
During a meeting with international envoys in Tehran, Araghchi underscored that the conflict had been “imposed” on Iran, asserting that the country was left with no alternative but to react.
He declared, “Our defense is fully legitimate and will be carried out with strength, solely in response to aggression,” making clear that Iran’s actions are defensive in nature.
He added, “If the attacks cease, Iran’s retaliatory actions will also end.”
Hostilities between the two nations have intensified dramatically after coordinated Israeli aerial attacks on several locations throughout Tehran on Friday.
These included military and nuclear-related infrastructure, prompting Iran to issue a rapid response with retaliatory strikes.
Late Saturday, Tehran launched a second phase of its military campaign, named True Promise III, with a focus on targeting economic and industrial installations in Haifa, a significant Israeli port city.
At the same time, Israeli bombardments struck Iran’s defense ministry and oil storage centers in the capital.
According to Iranian reports, 78 people perished during the initial Israeli offensive.
Additional casualties, including children, were reported during the subsequent day of attacks.
This significant escalation has disrupted ongoing indirect discussions concerning Iran’s nuclear program with the United States.
The talks, which were being brokered by Oman, had been set to resume with a sixth round of dialogue on Sunday in Muscat but have now been put on hold.
