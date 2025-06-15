Downtown LA Erupts: Troops Launch Tear Gas Amid Violent Immigration Raid Protests

Chaos erupted in downtown Los Angeles as U.S. Marines and National Guard troops clashed with protesters over widespread ICE immigration raids. Hundreds moved toward the Roybal Federal Building before officers unleashed stun grenades, rubber bullets, and tear gas. At least six people were injured as an emergency curfew was declared.

