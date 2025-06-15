403
Senegal’s national football team defeats England for first time
(MENAFN) Senegal’s national football team secured a historic 3-1 victory over England in a friendly match held Tuesday in Nottingham, marking England’s inaugural defeat against an African nation. The West African team extended its unbeaten streak in international football to 22 matches, the longest currently held.
Reports described the English squad as being thoroughly outplayed, outpaced, and strategically outmaneuvered by a more organized and skillful Senegalese side.
England initially took the lead early in the match with a goal from captain Harry Kane in the seventh minute. This goal marked Kane’s fourth consecutive game scoring under new coach Thomas Tuchel, making him the first English player to net a goal in each of a new manager’s first four matches.
Senegal responded with Ismaila Sarr equalizing just before halftime in the 40th minute. The visitors then took the lead through Abib Diarra’s goal in the 62nd minute. Finally, Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly secured Senegal’s win with a late goal during stoppage time.
This victory by the Teranga Lions ended England’s previously unbeaten run against African teams, which included 15 wins and six draws. Additionally, it marked only the second occasion in English football history where England scored first at home but lost by a margin of two goals, the previous instance being a loss to Brazil in 1995.
