403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Criticizes Macron’s Remarks
(MENAFN) Iran on Saturday harshly criticized French Leader Emmanuel Macron over his recent comments during the escalating conflict with Israel, accusing him of attempting to "spin" Tehran's atomic program.
The Iranian government described Macron’s stance as "shameful," especially in light of the ongoing military confrontation.
Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, posted on X: "Shameful: #Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes and kills Iranians in cold blood in blatant violation of international law. Yet #Macron chooses now to spin Iran's nuclear program. The hypocrisy is staggering."
He expressed outrage at what Tehran sees as a double standard from the French leader, though he did not elaborate further on the matter.
President Macron, meanwhile, stated that he had held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasized the gravity of Iran’s nuclear file.
He wrote on X: "The Iranian nuclear issue is serious: it must be resolved through negotiation."
Continuing, Macron said: "I therefore called on President Pezeshkian to return quickly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement, the only possible way to defuse the situation. We are ready to contribute and put all our efforts into achieving this goal."
His comments suggest that France is eager to see a diplomatic path forward amid rising hostilities.
However, the diplomatic route hit a snag as Oman’s foreign minister confirmed that the sixth round of indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States, set to occur Sunday in Muscat, has been canceled.
This development follows Israel’s targeted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure early Friday, in which several high-ranking commanders and nuclear experts were reportedly killed.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, further deepening the regional instability.
The Iranian government described Macron’s stance as "shameful," especially in light of the ongoing military confrontation.
Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, posted on X: "Shameful: #Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes and kills Iranians in cold blood in blatant violation of international law. Yet #Macron chooses now to spin Iran's nuclear program. The hypocrisy is staggering."
He expressed outrage at what Tehran sees as a double standard from the French leader, though he did not elaborate further on the matter.
President Macron, meanwhile, stated that he had held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasized the gravity of Iran’s nuclear file.
He wrote on X: "The Iranian nuclear issue is serious: it must be resolved through negotiation."
Continuing, Macron said: "I therefore called on President Pezeshkian to return quickly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement, the only possible way to defuse the situation. We are ready to contribute and put all our efforts into achieving this goal."
His comments suggest that France is eager to see a diplomatic path forward amid rising hostilities.
However, the diplomatic route hit a snag as Oman’s foreign minister confirmed that the sixth round of indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States, set to occur Sunday in Muscat, has been canceled.
This development follows Israel’s targeted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure early Friday, in which several high-ranking commanders and nuclear experts were reportedly killed.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, further deepening the regional instability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Bitmex Launches June Jumpstart Trading Competition With A 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Flipster Launches APR Supercharge With Up To 122% Yield On USDT-Setting A New Competitive Benchmark
CommentsNo comment