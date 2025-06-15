Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Criticizes Macron’s Remarks

Iran Criticizes Macron’s Remarks


2025-06-15 08:35:05
(MENAFN) Iran on Saturday harshly criticized French Leader Emmanuel Macron over his recent comments during the escalating conflict with Israel, accusing him of attempting to "spin" Tehran's atomic program.

The Iranian government described Macron’s stance as "shameful," especially in light of the ongoing military confrontation.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, posted on X: "Shameful: #Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes and kills Iranians in cold blood in blatant violation of international law. Yet #Macron chooses now to spin Iran's nuclear program. The hypocrisy is staggering."

He expressed outrage at what Tehran sees as a double standard from the French leader, though he did not elaborate further on the matter.

President Macron, meanwhile, stated that he had held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and emphasized the gravity of Iran’s nuclear file.

He wrote on X: "The Iranian nuclear issue is serious: it must be resolved through negotiation."

Continuing, Macron said: "I therefore called on President Pezeshkian to return quickly to the negotiating table to reach an agreement, the only possible way to defuse the situation. We are ready to contribute and put all our efforts into achieving this goal."

His comments suggest that France is eager to see a diplomatic path forward amid rising hostilities.

However, the diplomatic route hit a snag as Oman’s foreign minister confirmed that the sixth round of indirect nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States, set to occur Sunday in Muscat, has been canceled.

This development follows Israel’s targeted airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure early Friday, in which several high-ranking commanders and nuclear experts were reportedly killed.

In response, Iran has launched retaliatory strikes, further deepening the regional instability.

MENAFN15062025000045017167ID1109676298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search