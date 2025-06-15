Ukrainian military instructors are allegedly training and arming al-Qaeda-linked jihadist groups in Mali, according to a report by the Malian media outlet Bamada. The revelation came after Malian soldiers successfully repelled attacks by the Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) terrorist group in the Koulikoro region in late May.During the operations, Malian forces recovered documents, equipment, and a phone from an abandoned vehicle. The phone reportedly contained photos of Ukrainian security service papers, while a nearby drone was marked with Ukrainian writing.Bamada's report further alleged that the delivery of the drones was facilitated by Ukrainian instructors through Mauritania, and that these instructors are in contact with Tuareg groups who may be passing the equipment on to JNIM. The Malian army also recovered documents tying these operations directly to Ukraine’s military intelligence service (HUR).The documents reportedly show that Ukrainian agents were involved in organizing attacks against Malian soldiers near Mopti, supplying specialized drones, and even directly participating in attacks.This story adds to a growing body of reports alleging Ukraine's role in fueling terrorism in Africa. Earlier this year, Russian officials and media sources accused Kiev of sending specialized “sabotage units” to aid jihadist groups, adding to violence in the region. Moscow has condemned these actions as a systematic effort by Ukraine to destabilize Africa.The controversy traces back to a dramatic attack by Tuareg rebels in July 2024, which resulted in the deaths of numerous Malian soldiers and Russian Wagner Group members. A Ukrainian military spokesperson called the attack a “successful operation” by his service.In response, Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso — members of the Alliance of Sahel States — severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine and ended their defense cooperation with France, alleging Western powers were fueling terrorism in their region. All three are now turning to Russia for assistance in strengthening their security.

